About this product
Our Tangie Tincture harnesses the natural uplifting effect of citrus. When combining these terpenes with our Pure CBD oil we end up with something magical. One dropper is enough to help you focus on what need to get done. At Cannatonic our tinctures never leave that gross earthy after-taste in your mouth. Just pure bliss and Pure CBD. Powered By The Plant! Lab-tested to be free from pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals Made from Organic USA grown Hemp GMO and Gluten Free THC Free CBD oil is a known antioxidant that may also help with: Anxiety relief Reducing inflammation Insomnia relief Pain relief Neuroprotection Regulating mood disorders Support hormone function Support Immune health
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.