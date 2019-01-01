About this product
CannAbsorb is 200mg of Pure Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil delivered orally in a proprietary medical spray. CannAbsorb offers Superior Bioavailability and Bioactivity in every spray with its enhanced Nano-Emulsified CBD formula. CannAbsorb is also a Pet-Friendly formulation; CannaTru does not use any MCT oils, PG, or VG. Get more out of your CBD when you choose CannaTru.
CannaTru specializes in the conception and formulation of Nano-Emulsified CBD products. All CannaTru products are 3rd Party Lab Tested, manufactured in an ISO7 Clean Room, GMP Certified, and sourced in the USA. We use naturally derived ingredients to ensure safe, potent, and pure CBD. We also offer White Label services for Nano CBD. For all wholesale inquiries, please contact us at Sales@CannaTru.com