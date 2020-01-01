 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Give your body the comfort it needs with PlusCBD Oil Balm. Infused with balancing cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts, PlusCBD Oil Balm supports healthy skin. This botanical superstar revitalizes your skin, leaving it with a fresh and cool sensation. Each 1.3oz bottle of PlusCBD Oil Balm contains: Blend of 50mg hemp-derived CBDA & CBD with natural herbal extracts Made with our raw CO2 extracted hemp extract No artificial dyes or fragrances Non-GMO & Gluten Free Refreshing Peppermint scent Use: For External Use Only. Apply topically as needed.

About this brand

At CV Sciences, our mission to improve well‐being underscores our values, operations, and products. CV Sciences’ Consumer Products Division delivers botanical‐based cannabidiol products that enhance quality of life. Currently distributed nationally in health food stores, health care provider’s offices and online, our flagship brand, PlusCBD Oil™, is backed by a formal safety review, growing body of case reports, and physician’s recommendations, and is the #1 selling* hemp CBD supplement in the natural products industry. *according to SPINS® scan data.