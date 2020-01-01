 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Oral Applicators - 6g

by CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™

$159.95MSRP

About this product

The highest concentration of CBD (cannabidiol), CBC (cannabichromene), and CBG (cannabigerol), our Gold Formula CBD oil products provide a more direct approach to taking CBD, without any carriers, sweeteners, or flavors. - Contains 6g of hemp-derived CBD oil and delivers 17mg of CBD per serving - non-GMO - Gluten-free - Vegan-friendly - no added ingredients

About this brand

At CV Sciences, our mission to improve well‐being underscores our values, operations, and products. CV Sciences’ Consumer Products Division delivers botanical‐based cannabidiol products that enhance quality of life. Currently distributed nationally in health food stores, health care provider’s offices and online, our flagship brand, PlusCBD Oil™, is backed by a formal safety review, growing body of case reports, and physician’s recommendations, and is the #1 selling* hemp CBD supplement in the natural products industry. *according to SPINS® scan data.