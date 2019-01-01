 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

L.A. Confidential

by Cannavore

About this product

About this strain

LA Confidential

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

We Use the "Best-Tasting Bud on Earth" What goes into our confections is just as important as the end result. We use extract made from TJ's Organic Gardens Durban Poison strain, awarded the "Best tasting bud on earth" by High Times Magazine.