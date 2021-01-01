 Loading…

Hybrid

Baker's 1g Infused Pre-Roll Peach Ozz

by Canndescent

Hybrid

Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there. Sativa - Peach Ozz Taste: Candy, Fruity, Sour, Sugary, Sweet Feeling: Body High, Cerebral, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Tingly Description: Peach Ozz offers a buzzy, happy head high that increases sociability.

Canndescent empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment, and transform their lives with exceptional cannabis products. HOW DO YOU WANT TO FEEL? Start with choosing one of our five effects. For restful sleep, relaxation or relief, soothe yourself with CANNDESCENT CALM. Keep up the pace, relax your mind, and sail through the day with CANNDESCENT CRUISE. When it’s time to paint, jam, code, blog, or game, find your muse in CANNDESCENT CREATE. When it’s time to laugh, go out with friends or get intimate, invite CANNDESCENT CONNECT. To get off the couch, take a run, or go out for the night, power up with CANNDESCENT CHARGE.

Peach Ozz

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool
Peach Ozz, aka "Peach Oz," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Oz Kush and Peach Rings. This strain produces a full-body high accompanied by a cerebral head buzz. The effects of Peach Ozz will make you feel motivated, chatty, and ready to take on any task. This strain features a notable flavor profile with sweet and peachy flavors that will remind you of candy. The aroma is more earthy than sweet. Medical marijuana patients choose Peach Ozz to help relieve symptoms associated with conditions like chronic headaches, depression and fatigue. Growers say this strain flowers into dark green buds with purple and white trichomes. Peach Ozz was originally bred by Dying Breed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

