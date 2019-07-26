Princessletha
on July 26th, 2019
I love this strain.. To bad it's not sold here in Arizona like at local joint Dispensary, harvest Dispensary...👍👍👍❤❤❤
For a restful sleep or relief from aches and pains, soothe yourself with Canndescent Calm. Canndescent Calm sedates the mind and body, allowing the world to melt blissfully away. Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days and pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower. Look for our signature orange box, which comes packed with hemp wick.
on July 26th, 2019
on May 13th, 2019
Recently had the pleasure of trying Calm No 117 by Canndescent. From a fancy bong with a fellow stoner partner it was euphoric and a bit trippy, almost visuals. Alone from a vape it provides the chill relief from aches and pains as advertised. Consumed in joints on warm summers night on the Bay feel like a straight up stoners paradise. Will be back for this one. 7/5