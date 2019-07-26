 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Calm

by Canndescent

About this product

For a restful sleep or relief from aches and pains, soothe yourself with Canndescent Calm. Canndescent Calm sedates the mind and body, allowing the world to melt blissfully away. Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days and pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower. Look for our signature orange box, which comes packed with hemp wick.

2 customer reviews

Princessletha

I love this strain.. To bad it's not sold here in Arizona like at local joint Dispensary, harvest Dispensary...👍👍👍❤❤❤

musclebeach191

Recently had the pleasure of trying Calm No 117 by Canndescent. From a fancy bong with a fellow stoner partner it was euphoric and a bit trippy, almost visuals. Alone from a vape it provides the chill relief from aches and pains as advertised. Consumed in joints on warm summers night on the Bay feel like a straight up stoners paradise. Will be back for this one. 7/5

About this brand

At CANNDESCENT, we are focused on producing the best cannabis flowers available. We are fortunate to have 70+ years of collective growing expertise embedded in our cultivation team, and when combined with the deep operational and technical strength of our management team, you can produce California’s highest quality cannabis flower. From our strain specific, micro-grow rooms, through hand trimming every flower by the stem, we preserve the full flavor and integrity of our medicine. In short, we spare no expense in our effort to produce flowers that deliver the best curated experiences for our patients. Whether it’s time to relax, enjoy an energetic outing, share an intimate moment, or refresh with a stress-free sleep, we help you make the best of your experiences. We call it being CANNDESCENT, being your best self at any moment.