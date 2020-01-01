Canndescent empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment, and transform their lives with exceptional cannabis products. HOW DO YOU WANT TO FEEL? Start with choosing one of our five effects. For restful sleep, relaxation or relief, soothe yourself with CANNDESCENT CALM Keep up the pace, relax your mind, and sail through the day with CANNDESCENT CRUISE When it’s time to paint, jam, code, blog, or game, find your muse in CANNDESCENT CREATE When it’s time to laugh, go out with friends or get intimate, invite CANNDESCENT CONNECT To get off the couch, take a run, or go out for the night, power up with CANNDESCENT CHARGE