  5. Calm Cartridge - 0.5g

Calm Cartridge - 0.5g

by Canndescent

About this product

Read a book, sleep soundly, and find relief. 200 draws, 50 experiences. With flower entirely sourced from the Canndescen garden, we triple distill to produce a pure, water-clear oil. We re-introduce proprietary terpene blends for each pillar so that you can decide, how do you want to feel? The ceramic heating elements of CCELL gently warm the terpenes to produce perfect vapor while the strategically placed intake holes absorb just the right amount of oil without overheating the excess in the tank. You will enjoy every drop of Canndescent ultra-premium oil, every time.

About this brand

At CANNDESCENT, we are focused on producing the best cannabis flowers available. We are fortunate to have 70+ years of collective growing expertise embedded in our cultivation team, and when combined with the deep operational and technical strength of our management team, you can produce California’s highest quality cannabis flower. From our strain specific, micro-grow rooms, through hand trimming every flower by the stem, we preserve the full flavor and integrity of our medicine. In short, we spare no expense in our effort to produce flowers that deliver the best curated experiences for our patients. Whether it’s time to relax, enjoy an energetic outing, share an intimate moment, or refresh with a stress-free sleep, we help you make the best of your experiences. We call it being CANNDESCENT, being your best self at any moment.