Canndescent CHEER .5g Pre-Roll 6 Pack
About this product
CHEER is a sativa-leaning hybrid for lively gatherings that bring everyone closer. This holiday season, relax in the moment and enhance the experience with Canndescent's new limited edition Holiday effect, CHEER. Reduce stress and anxiety while bringing out your social side so you can revel in the season well through New Year's. In a 6 pack of .5g mini pre-rolls, so you can puff, pass and float back to the party.
