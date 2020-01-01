Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Connect 425 opens and stimulates your mind when it's time to go out with friends or get intimate. One gram of virgin cannabis whole flower. Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days. We pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower. This 1 gram of premium virgin cannabis comes in our signature orange box, complete with hempwick, and a humidifier pack to make your flower last longer.
Be the first to review this product.