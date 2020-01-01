 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Canndescent Connect 425 1g Pre-Roll

Canndescent Connect 425 1g Pre-Roll

by Canndescent

Write a review
Canndescent Cannabis Pre-rolls Canndescent Connect 425 1g Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Connect 425 opens and stimulates your mind when it's time to go out with friends or get intimate. One gram pre-roll made with virgin cannabis whole flower. Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days. We pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Canndescent Logo
Canndescent empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment, and transform their lives with exceptional cannabis products. HOW DO YOU WANT TO FEEL? Start with choosing one of our five effects. For restful sleep, relaxation or relief, soothe yourself with CANNDESCENT CALM Keep up the pace, relax your mind, and sail through the day with CANNDESCENT CRUISE When it’s time to paint, jam, code, blog, or game, find your muse in CANNDESCENT CREATE When it’s time to laugh, go out with friends or get intimate, invite CANNDESCENT CONNECT To get off the couch, take a run, or go out for the night, power up with CANNDESCENT CHARGE