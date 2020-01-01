Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our collectible boxes include our virgin cannabis flower, organic hemp wick, rolling papers, crutches, and matches. These living-room quality pieces make the perfect gift for the connoisseur in your life. Includes all five effects to deliver unparalleled luxury and quality. Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days and pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower.
Be the first to review this product.