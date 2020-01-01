Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Soft touch, sleek design with cap protected mouthpiece. Ultra-premium oil with no artificial additives. Natural terpenes for rich aroma and flavor. 200 draws or 50 experiences (500 MG).
Be the first to review this product.