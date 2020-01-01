About this product
To get off the couch, take a run or go out for the night, power up with Canndescent Charge. Canndescent Charge powers your body and sharpens your mind for high energy times requiring a mental edge. Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days and pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower. Look for our signature orange box, which comes packed with hemp wick.
