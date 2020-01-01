Canndescent empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment, and transform their lives with exceptional
cannabis products.
HOW DO YOU WANT TO FEEL? Start with choosing one of our five effects.
For restful sleep, relaxation or relief, soothe yourself with CANNDESCENT CALM
Keep up the pace, relax your mind, and sail through the day with CANNDESCENT CRUISE
When it’s time to paint, jam, code, blog, or game, find your muse in CANNDESCENT CREATE
When it’s time to laugh, go out with friends or get intimate, invite CANNDESCENT CONNECT
To get off the couch, take a run, or go out for the night, power up with CANNDESCENT CHARGE