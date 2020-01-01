About this product
When it’s time to laugh, go out with friends or get intimate, invite Canndescent Connect. Canndescent Connect creates an effervescent mind and body, stimulating conversation, intimacy and beyond. Cultivated with purified water and organic pest management, our ultra-premium flower is grown in customized environments based on stage and strain. We flush, dry, and cure for over 30 days and pick by stem, trim by hand, and never touch the flower. Look for our signature orange box, which comes packed with hemp wick.
