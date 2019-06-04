 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Stylus Rechargeable Battery

Stylus Rechargeable Battery

by Canndescent

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Canndescent Vaping Batteries & Power Stylus Rechargeable Battery
Canndescent Vaping Batteries & Power Stylus Rechargeable Battery

$60.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Soft touch, sleek design with cap protected mouthpiece. Magnetic cartridge system, including 1 magnetic ring. Designed for those seeking to unlock the moment, Stylus transforms the rechargeable vape battery into a timeless and groundbreaking accessory. When paired with Canndescent’s ultra-premium oil cartridges that use natural terpenes and no artificial additives, Stylus delivers our five signature effects and optimizes each for the perfect temperature setting. Choose your effect. Pick your temperature. It’s time to write your story.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Wulfreak

The pen is (mostly) wonderful. The heat settings are great, the preheat option is nice, and the quality of the oil is SUPERB! One issue I have with it is the fact that when inhaling, it takes a strong pull to break what seems like a seal, although it happens every time. Maybe it has to do with the magnet? You have to pull hard at first, then something breaks through or begins to work and you can suck normally. Then if you set it down for even a few minutes, the 'seal' will be back. It's hard to explain. The other issue I have is with the Canndescent cartridges. I've gone through two now. The first one leaked since the beginning, and I was refunded for it. Canndescent has great customer service. However, the second cartridge also began leaking towards halfway through the oil, and by 'leaking' I mean entire drops were clogging the cartridge and dripping out. So far, they've told me this is because of high quality oils, but I've had other high quality oils and they've never done this. Anyways, I give it a 4/5 for quality and great customer service. It seems they still have some streamlining to do, though.

About this brand

Canndescent Logo
At CANNDESCENT, we are focused on producing the best cannabis flowers available. We are fortunate to have 70+ years of collective growing expertise embedded in our cultivation team, and when combined with the deep operational and technical strength of our management team, you can produce California’s highest quality cannabis flower. From our strain specific, micro-grow rooms, through hand trimming every flower by the stem, we preserve the full flavor and integrity of our medicine. In short, we spare no expense in our effort to produce flowers that deliver the best curated experiences for our patients. Whether it’s time to relax, enjoy an energetic outing, share an intimate moment, or refresh with a stress-free sleep, we help you make the best of your experiences. We call it being CANNDESCENT, being your best self at any moment.