Wulfreak on June 4th, 2019

The pen is (mostly) wonderful. The heat settings are great, the preheat option is nice, and the quality of the oil is SUPERB! One issue I have with it is the fact that when inhaling, it takes a strong pull to break what seems like a seal, although it happens every time. Maybe it has to do with the magnet? You have to pull hard at first, then something breaks through or begins to work and you can suck normally. Then if you set it down for even a few minutes, the 'seal' will be back. It's hard to explain. The other issue I have is with the Canndescent cartridges. I've gone through two now. The first one leaked since the beginning, and I was refunded for it. Canndescent has great customer service. However, the second cartridge also began leaking towards halfway through the oil, and by 'leaking' I mean entire drops were clogging the cartridge and dripping out. So far, they've told me this is because of high quality oils, but I've had other high quality oils and they've never done this. Anyways, I give it a 4/5 for quality and great customer service. It seems they still have some streamlining to do, though.