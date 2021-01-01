About this product

- SUSTAINABLE, REUSABLE, CHILD RESISTANT PACKAGING - Have your dispensary refill this super-durable, eco-friendly container, and help reduce disposable, single-use plastic pollution. - ODOR SMELL PROOF CONTAINER: A reinforced polymer version of our legendary T120B aircraft aluminum model. Push-and-turn spring loaded locking cap. The ONLY certified child resistant, crush proof, water tight, stash containers on the market. - PATENTED AIRTIGHT HERB CONTAINER: Preserve and protect your herbs, pills, coffee, spices, tea and other dry goods, keeping them fresher longer in this air tight, water tight, and UV light tight locking stash jar. - SUPERIOR EDC DURABILITY: Made from high strength reinforced polymer to provide scratch guard resistance and is pet proof, shatter proof, crush proof and contain no BPA, BPS, PVC or Phthalates. - THE CANNILOQ VOW: Your satisfaction is our top priority; if you are not 100% satisfied, please return for a full refund, no questions asked! - DISCREET PORTABLE STASH JAR: 1.67″ Inner Diameter x 3.3″ Length.