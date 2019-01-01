About this product

Guaranteed Smell Proof This is the last stash container you will need to buy. A high-end, smell proof container that transcends the glass stash jar, engineered to last a lifetime and quality-constructed. Premium Quality Canniloq’s over-built odor proof herb containers are precision-machined from aircraft aluminum, with fluted surfaces for a sure grip and a bead blasted texture to repel fingerprints. A Mil spec anodized coating provides a scratch and chemical resistant finish, and comes in 3 colors. The logo and cap graphics are marked into the surface by laser etching. These premium grade canisters hold a large volume of herb, have a wide mouth for access, thick walls for durability, and come in small and large sizes that hold 0.2 or 0.3 ounces of dried herb. Engineered Stash Containers Unlike the traditional glass jar, Canniloq blends innovation, function and style in a CNC-machined aluminum canister that is absolutely air-tight, water-tight, light-tight. The 1/4 turn push lock safety cap is spring loaded to maintain an airtight o-ring seal. To release the cap, just a quick downward push and twist are needed. The low friction cap mechanism results in a silky smooth push-turn closure. These distinctive stash containers are a worthwhile investment. They are virtually indestructible, and perfect for tossing in your gear bag, backpack or center console. Money Back Guarantee We want to be sure you’re as happy with your Canniloq products as we are. If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days, no questions asked! Features • Preserves and protects herbs • Shatter proof, crush proof • Simple push-and-turn, spring-loaded, sealed locking cap. • Precision engineered from 6061-T6 aircraft grade aluminum, 300 series stainless steel, high-performance engineering resins • Mil spec anodized body and cap for corrosion and scratch resistance Specifications Color: Black Capacity: 120 cc Inside Dimensions: 42.4 mm ID x 83.7 mm Length (1.67" ID x 3.3" Length) Push to lock cap Air, odor, and light tight Six locking lugs Saltwater resistant Food safe materials: 300 series stainless steel spring, Delrin plunger, Buna N seal Contains no BPA, BPS, PVC or phthalates Recess for 1" diameter adhesive writable label