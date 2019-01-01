*WINNER: Licensed Producer of the Year, 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards* Federally licensed and regulated, CannTrust brings more than 40 years of pharmacy and health care experience to the medical cannabis industry, applying this expertise to produce cannabis that exceeds industry standards for patients in need. We continue to expand to ensure we have a continuous supply of quality, standardized products – including dried flower, cannabis oil and capsules – and superior customer service. SAME-DAY TRUST DELIVERY Trust Delivery offers a premium, convenient and personalized experience — from our hands to yours — with same-day delivery in the GTA. There’s no stress, and no waiting around. This service is available free to all patients in the GTA on orders over $150 before tax, and for a flat rate of $5 on orders over $90 before tax. Just place your order before 4 p.m. and your same-day delivery is guaranteed. SUPERIOR CUSTOMER CARE At CannTrust, we take a patient-centric approach, guiding our customers through the process of obtaining and administering medical cannabis in a way that is respectful, simple, discreet and effective. Whether you have a simple question, require a detailed understanding of Health Canada regulations or anything in between, our customer care team members are available at 1-855-RX4-CANN (794-2266) to counsel and support you at any time. PATIENT AND VETERANS ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS Your medical cannabis prescription merits reasonable access, no matter your situation. CannTrust understands the financial difficulties that comes with purchasing cannabis for your medical needs. With that in mind, the CannTrust Patient Assistance Program was devised: the most comprehensive compassionate program in Canada for the affordable use of medical cannabis. CannTrust also offers hassle-free access to medical cannabis for Canada‘s valued veterans and works hand in hand with Veterans Affairs to ensure seamless claim processing and prompt reimbursement. STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY Our new 450,000-square foot hydroponic Perpetual Harvest Facility in the heart of the Niagara region is the first of its kind in the Canadian Cannabis industry, producing 100% pesticide-free medical cannabis, and construction has begun on another 600,000-square foot expansion. RESEARCH AND INNOVATION CannTrust is committed to research and innovation, to contributing to the growing body of evidence-based research supporting the use of marijuana in certain medical conditions, and to developing novel mechanisms that will make it easier for certain patients to take medical cannabis. Our product development teams along with our exclusive pharma partner Apotex are diligently innovating and developing products in an effort to make it easier for patients to use Medical Cannabis today and in the future.