Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Licorice Dream is a calming indica hybrid that offers both mind and body comfort. Offering muscle relief and a mellow head space without being heavy or weighing one down.
on January 17th, 2020
Friday "Grab ~n Go" KickiN off my weekend pit stop at Canuvo ...OOhhhh look what I found...."Licorice Dream"...Some strains grab yah differently and this "Licorice Dream"... "Put yah the place of super MAINE chillllllll!!!" Deuces Up..✌✌✌