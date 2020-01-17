 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Licorice Dream

by Canuvo

Canuvo Cannabis Flower Licorice Dream

About this product

Licorice Dream is a calming indica hybrid that offers both mind and body comfort. Offering muscle relief and a mellow head space without being heavy or weighing one down.

ME_Rooster

Friday "Grab ~n Go" KickiN off my weekend pit stop at Canuvo ...OOhhhh look what I found...."Licorice Dream"...Some strains grab yah differently and this "Licorice Dream"... "Put yah the place of super MAINE chillllllll!!!" Deuces Up..✌✌✌

