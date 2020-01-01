 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Night Nurse

by Canuvo

Canuvo Cannabis Flower Night Nurse

About this product

Night Nurse by Canuvo

About this strain

Night Nurse

Night Nurse

Night Nurse is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain from Reeferman Seeds that combines genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. It's commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.

