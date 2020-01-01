 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

The Guice is a hybrid cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Orange Valley OG that leans slightly toward an indica. It comes with a quick, heavy onset felt in your head and face which dissolves smoothly into some body relief. This strain will leave you feeling mellow and a little spacey. Good for sleep and pain.

About this strain

The Guice

The Guice
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Guice is a cross between Original Glue and Orange Valley OG. The flavor profile is a pungent citrus blast with a sour orange and lemon flavor. Known as a balanced hybrid, many consumers enjoy The Guice for its strong physical effects that still allow for daytime activities.

