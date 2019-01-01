 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD CANNABIDIOL CRYSTALS ISOLATE 99.7 %, 500MG

CBD CANNABIDIOL CRYSTALS ISOLATE 99.7 %, 500MG

by CANVORY

$26.99MSRP

CBD crystals 99.7%, pure Cannabidiol Our CBD crystals are 99.7% pure, making it the purest form of Cannabidiol available. It is a crystalline, powdered product containing almost exclusively Cannabidiol, as well as traces of other cannabinoids and terpenes. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The crystals are produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. About CBD crystals Our CBD crystals are 100% natural. They contain 0% THC and are manufactured in the EU. The crystals are obtained from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis sativa L.). You can add the crystals to your food or possibly (thick) drinks. In addition, they are ideal for the preparation of oil. They are completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants. What do the CBD crystals look like? The pure CBD crystals look like powdered sugar. It is a type of powdered sugar, so it is very easy to use and can be mixed, for example with cannabis if you want to smoke a joint. Use of CBD crystals: Many people use the CBD crystals in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. You can also mix the crystals with cannabis flowers. Also in oil or wax bongs you can use the CBD crystals. Some users use them for tinctures, or in smoothies or other foods. If you want to have a particularly strong effect, let the crystals melt under the tongue. This allows the mucous membranes in the mouth absorb the CBD, so that it comes quickly to a strong effect.

The aim of the CANVORY brand is to make the perception of hemp, trade and the consumption of hemp socially acceptable. The brand breaks with well-known clichés and positions the product at the center of society. The diverse CANVORY product range offers selected and exclusive hemp highlights. CANVORY attaches great importance to sustainability, fairness and coolness. The company CANVORY assumes social responsibility and supports regional producers, traders as well as young creatives and artists. We treat our partners and customers with respect and respond with pleasure at work. Legality is one of the most important principles of our company. A clean cooperation with authorities and offices is part of our self-image. The CANVORY brand participates in the political discourse and encourages society to engage in hemp through media co-operations and its own campaigns. CANVORY is a new way of dealing with hemp! CANVORY - natural freedom.