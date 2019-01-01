 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CHEESE CBD CANNABIDIOL DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG

by CANVORY

CHEESE CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpene CANVORY CHEESE is characterized by a strong, piquant aroma. The unique taste of our waxes is created by the addition of terpenes, which are also obtained from the cannabis plant. With 90% pure CBD, our CHEESE DAB WAX is one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. The waxy product contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The wax is obtained by CO2 extraction from European certified cannabis plants. In addition, it does not contain THC and is therefore legally available throughout the EU. In addition, our waxes have no psychoactive or intoxicating effect. About CBD DAB WAX: Our CHEESE CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.) and is ideal for dabbing or vaping. In addition, it is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants. Use of the CBD wax: Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.

Cheese

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

The aim of the CANVORY brand is to make the perception of hemp, trade and the consumption of hemp socially acceptable. The brand breaks with well-known clichés and positions the product at the center of society. The diverse CANVORY product range offers selected and exclusive hemp highlights. CANVORY attaches great importance to sustainability, fairness and coolness. The company CANVORY assumes social responsibility and supports regional producers, traders as well as young creatives and artists. We treat our partners and customers with respect and respond with pleasure at work. Legality is one of the most important principles of our company. A clean cooperation with authorities and offices is part of our self-image. The CANVORY brand participates in the political discourse and encourages society to engage in hemp through media co-operations and its own campaigns. CANVORY is a new way of dealing with hemp! CANVORY - natural freedom.