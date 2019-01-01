About this product
Wow, moisture never felt so good! Our soothing organic CBD balm is based on hemp seed oil, and rich with omega-3 and fatty acids. Combine that with our CBD extract, coconut oil, shea, and cocoa butter, and you get a winning natural remedy for sensitive skin, excessive dryness, and other skin irritation. Full Spectrum Full Spectrum Vegan Vegan Organic Organic Non-GMO Non-GMO Less than 0.2% THC Less than 0.2% THC Cruelty-Free Cruelty-Free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.