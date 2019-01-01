 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. CBD Balm 2%

CBD Balm 2%

by CANZON

Write a review
CANZON Topicals Balms CBD Balm 2%
CANZON Topicals Balms CBD Balm 2%
CANZON Topicals Balms CBD Balm 2%
CANZON Topicals Balms CBD Balm 2%

Buy Here

About this product

Wow, moisture never felt so good! Our soothing organic CBD balm is based on hemp seed oil, and rich with omega-3 and fatty acids. Combine that with our CBD extract, coconut oil, shea, and cocoa butter, and you get a winning natural remedy for sensitive skin, excessive dryness, and other skin irritation. Full Spectrum Full Spectrum Vegan Vegan Organic Organic Non-GMO Non-GMO Less than 0.2% THC Less than 0.2% THC Cruelty-Free Cruelty-Free

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CANZON Logo
Canzon's mission is simple: To continue innovating and delivering a variety of high-quality CBD products directly to the consumer, making the benefits of CBD easily accessible to all, and to provide quality customer service, and support each client on their journey to wellness.