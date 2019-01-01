About this product

Canzon's serious rub. With a higher amount of CBD levels, this cream is the athlete must-have. Ideal for using after exercise, it just might help with muscle fatigue. Based on coconut oil, beeswax, grape-seed oil, shea and cocoa butter, this balm is a beautiful choice for moisturizing as well. So, what are you waiting for? Indulge yourself with healthy-looking skin.