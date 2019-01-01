About this product
Canzon's serious rub. With a higher amount of CBD levels, this cream is the athlete must-have. Ideal for using after exercise, it just might help with muscle fatigue. Based on coconut oil, beeswax, grape-seed oil, shea and cocoa butter, this balm is a beautiful choice for moisturizing as well. So, what are you waiting for? Indulge yourself with healthy-looking skin.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
CANZON
Canzon's mission is simple: To continue innovating and delivering a variety of high-quality CBD products directly to the consumer, making the benefits of CBD easily accessible to all, and to provide quality customer service, and support each client on their journey to wellness.