About this product

Step up your CBD game with our 10% oil. Double the amount of CBD concentrates in this oil makes it an ideal addition to a healthier lifestyle. We tested CBD from farmers all over Europe until we found the one. It was love at first drop. Born and grown in Switzerland under optimal weather, our traditional hemp flower is rich with cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids which we've used to create a full-spectrum oil that we are delighted to share with you.