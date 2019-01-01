 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Oil 5%, 10ml

CBD Oil 5%, 10ml

by CANZON

Write a review
CANZON Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 5%, 10ml
CANZON Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 5%, 10ml
CANZON Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 5%, 10ml
CANZON Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 5%, 10ml

Buy Here

About this product

If you are new to CBD, our 5% oil is a great place to start. Our hemp is grown in Switzerland under optimal weather and rich with cannabinoids, terpenes,

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CANZON Logo
Canzon's mission is simple: To continue innovating and delivering a variety of high-quality CBD products directly to the consumer, making the benefits of CBD easily accessible to all, and to provide quality customer service, and support each client on their journey to wellness.