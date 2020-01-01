 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Jet-A Shatter 1g

by Capital Cannabis

About this strain

Jet-A

Jet-A

Jet-A is an indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Gelato #33 and Tina. Its fruity notes are heavily backed by gassy flavors. This creeper strain will most likely start in the head before working its way down into your body, making everything at ease and helping you wind down at the end of the night. Patients report it can help with chronic pain, depression, nausea, and appetite loss. 

 

