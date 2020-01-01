 Loading…
  5. Platinum GSC Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Platinum GSC Live Resin 1g

by Capital Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Platinum Cookies

Platinum Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Platinum Ccookies is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC - Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

About this brand

