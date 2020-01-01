 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Quantum Kush Shatter 1g
Sativa

Quantum Kush Shatter 1g

by Capital Cannabis

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Quantum Kush

Quantum Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.

About this brand

Capital Cannabis Logo