  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. The Void Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

The Void Live Resin 1g

by Capital Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

The Void

The Void

The Void, also known as Purple Apollo 13, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Apollo 13 and Querkle from Subcool's The Dank. It tastes similar to grape saltwater taffy and provides a soaring, motivational high.

About this brand

