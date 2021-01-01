 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Ocean

by Cardiff Labs

Cardiff Labs Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Blue Ocean

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cardiff™ single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN and CBC) provide you with specific varietals of terpenes and cannabinoids to deliver optimum effects. Formulated with Blue Dream terpenes to deliver a balance of energy, focus and creative flow. Blueberry, tropical fruit and hints of balsam strike the perfect mix of earthy sweetness. Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.

About this brand

Cardiff Labs Logo
OUR PROMISE. ONE CLEAR FOCUS GUIDES EVERYTHING WE DO. We are committed to developing clean, wholesome products that allow you to live your very best life. Through rigorous cultivation and testing practices, and the thoughtful curation of only the finest ingredients, you can trust Cardiff to bring you quality goods you can feel good about using everyday.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review