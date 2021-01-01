 Loading…

Coastal Breeze

by Cardiff Labs

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Our single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN, and CBC) provides you with specific varietals of terpenes and cannabinoids to deliver optimum effects. Our naturally derived Menthol terpenes deliver a delicate balance of energy and focus. Subtle hints of peppermint produce a cool, stimulating effect. Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.

OUR PROMISE. ONE CLEAR FOCUS GUIDES EVERYTHING WE DO. We are committed to developing clean, wholesome products that allow you to live your very best life. Through rigorous cultivation and testing practices, and the thoughtful curation of only the finest ingredients, you can trust Cardiff to bring you quality goods you can feel good about using everyday.

