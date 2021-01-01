99% CBD isolate
by Charmed Hemp
1 gram
$14.99
Pickup 50.0 miles away
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN, and CBC) provides you with specific varietals of terpenes and cannabinoids to deliver optimum effects. Our naturally derived Menthol terpenes deliver a delicate balance of energy and focus. Subtle hints of peppermint produce a cool, stimulating effect. Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.
Be the first to review this product.