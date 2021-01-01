 Loading…

Hybrid

Sunrise

by Cardiff Labs

Cardiff Labs Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Sunrise

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Cardiff™ single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN, and CBC), and terpenes. Our formulation, derived from the Mimosa strain promotes an uplifted sensation and focus. And with notes of sweet orange, mango, and hints of eucalyptus and wild flower this is the perfect way to start the day. Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.

About this brand

OUR PROMISE. ONE CLEAR FOCUS GUIDES EVERYTHING WE DO. We are committed to developing clean, wholesome products that allow you to live your very best life. Through rigorous cultivation and testing practices, and the thoughtful curation of only the finest ingredients, you can trust Cardiff to bring you quality goods you can feel good about using everyday.

About this strain

Mimosa

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.

