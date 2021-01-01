99% CBD isolate
by Charmed Hemp
1 gram
$14.99
Pickup 50.0 miles away
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cardiff™ single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN, and CBC), and terpenes. Our formulation, derived from the Mimosa strain promotes an uplifted sensation and focus. And with notes of sweet orange, mango, and hints of eucalyptus and wild flower this is the perfect way to start the day. Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.
Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
