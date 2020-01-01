 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 1:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

1:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

by Care By Design

Care By Design Edibles Capsules 1:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

Relax, soothe your body, recover from exercise, or promote a restful night’s sleep with our 1:1 soft gels. The 1:1 ratio includes full-spectrum cannabis that is equal parts CBD, THC, and contains the minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa in a convenient, simple soft gel. Easy to dose, and potent, the 1:1 is perhaps our most popular ratio. Designed for experienced cannabis users and those looking for unwinding in the evening or needing a good night’s sleep. We’ve included coconut oil into our formula to support absorption in the body.

Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329