  5. 1:1 TINCTURE, 15ML

1:1 TINCTURE, 15ML

by Care By Design

Care By Design Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 TINCTURE, 15ML

About this product

A long-time favorite of those looking for comfort, our 1:1 ratio is full-spectrum CBD tincture that features CBD, THC, the minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa, as well as flavorful terpenes. Equal parts CBD to THC, this ratio is potent and powerful. It is ideal for unwinding at the end of the day and promoting a restful night’s sleep. Designed for more experienced users, this ratio contains the highest cannabinoid count of THC than any other ratio. Our 1:1 is designed for people with previous experience with cannabis who can tolerate more THC. Take the 1:1 for a balanced feeling with some psychoactivity.

About this brand

Care By Design Logo
Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329