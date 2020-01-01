Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$35.00
$40.00MSRP
A long-time favorite of those looking for comfort, our 1:1 ratio is full-spectrum CBD tincture that features CBD, THC, the minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa, as well as flavorful terpenes. Equal parts CBD to THC, this ratio is potent and powerful. It is ideal for unwinding at the end of the day and promoting a restful night’s sleep. Designed for more experienced users, this ratio contains the highest cannabinoid count of THC than any other ratio. Our 1:1 is designed for people with previous experience with cannabis who can tolerate more THC. Take the 1:1 for a balanced feeling with some psychoactivity.
