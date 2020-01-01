 Loading…
  1:1 VAPE CARTRIDGE, 0.5 GRAMS

1:1 VAPE CARTRIDGE, 0.5 GRAMS

by Care By Design

Care By Design Concentrates Cartridges 1:1 VAPE CARTRIDGE, 0.5 GRAMS

$30.00

About this product

Meet pure and potent cannabis vaping. Our 1:1 ratio is equal parts CBD and THC plus minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa, it’s an ideal option for relaxing after a long day. Easy to carry and even easier to dose, you’ll feel more relaxed and taste the subtle notes of terpenes with every puff. Made from carefully selected cannabis strains grown in the California sun and carefully extracted to preserve the full spectrum of cannabis compounds. Our vapes are always free of additives for a clean vaping experience. With a balance of CBD to THC, you get the powerful effects of both cannabinoids to help you find the comfort and calm you deserve. Designed for more experienced users, our 1:1 has the highest amount of THC of any of our ratios, so some psychoactivity may occur.

About this brand

Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329