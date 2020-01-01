Colors - All-In-One - Tropical Fruit - 300mg
by Evolab
Meet pure and potent cannabis vaping. Our 1:1 ratio is equal parts CBD and THC plus minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa, it’s an ideal option for relaxing after a long day. Easy to carry and even easier to dose, you’ll feel more relaxed and taste the subtle notes of terpenes with every puff. Made from carefully selected cannabis strains grown in the California sun and carefully extracted to preserve the full spectrum of cannabis compounds. Our vapes are always free of additives for a clean vaping experience. With a balance of CBD to THC, you get the powerful effects of both cannabinoids to help you find the comfort and calm you deserve. Designed for more experienced users, our 1:1 has the highest amount of THC of any of our ratios, so some psychoactivity may occur.
