 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 18:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

18:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

by Care By Design

Write a review
Care By Design Edibles Capsules 18:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

$80.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made for precision dosing. Our 18:1 soft gels have been a long-time favorite of our customers, and we can’t blame them. The 18:1 soft gels are packed with CBD in a convenient supplement that can be taken during the day or evening. Typically this ratio results in little to no psychoactivity. The 18:1 soft gel is perfect for calming occasional stress and supporting a sense of wellbeing throughout your day. We’ve Included coconut oil in our formula in order to enhance absorption. Our 18:1 is designed for novice or expert cannabis users who are seeking relief. Whether taken at day or night, it can be your everyday comfort companion.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Care By Design Logo
Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329