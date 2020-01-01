 Loading…
About this product

One of our most popular and top selling ratios, the 18:1 tincture is powerful and potent for mind and body wellness. It is formulated with the highest-quality CBD and a full spectrum of major and minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and enough THC to amplify your wellness. Great for relaxing both mind and body, the 18:1 is perfect for soothing occasional stress and promoting wellness, and made for all experience levels. Our 18:1 is designed for novice or expert cannabis users who are seeking relief. Whether taken at day or night, it can be your everyday comfort companion. Our 18:1 ratio can soothe your joints so you can start your day off right or help you wind down and easily drift off to sleep.

About this brand

Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329