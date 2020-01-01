 Loading…
  18:1 VAPE CARTRIDGE, 0.5 GRAMS

18:1 VAPE CARTRIDGE, 0.5 GRAMS

by Care By Design

18:1 VAPE CARTRIDGE, 0.5 GRAMS

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Experience the fastest way to get your CBD with the most popular ratio by Care by Design. Our 18:1 cartridge is pure cannabis vaping that you can trust. Easy to carry and even easier to dose, you’ll feel more relaxed and taste the subtle notes of terpenes with every puff. The 18:1 ratio is perfect for those with some cannabis experience who are looking for immediate effects with little to no psychoactivity. We extract the CBD oil using a unique method that captures the full array of THC and minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa, and terpenes and various bioactive compounds. Use the 18:1 vape cartridge when you need to wind down from a long day. Kick back on the sofa, grab your favorite cup of tea, and curl up with a good book because this ratio will take relaxation to another level.

About this brand

Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329