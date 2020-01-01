Colors - All-In-One - Tropical Fruit - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
"Meet the 2:1 ratio. Popular for it’s full-spectrum dose of CBD, THC, minor cannabinoids like THCa and CBDa, and flavorful terpenes. Easy to carry and even easier to dose, you’ll feel more relaxed and taste the subtle notes of terpenes with every puff. Made from thoughtfully selected strains grown in the California sun and intentionally extracted to capture the full spectrum of bioactive cannabis compounds. The robust levels of THC in this product make it ideal for evening use. It’s a favorite for promoting relaxation. The 2:1 ratio is for people who are more experienced with THC, as you may feel some psychoactive effects. The 2:1 ratio is great for experienced cannabis users seeking powerful daytime or nighttime comfort, and want a calm feeling with less psychoactivity. If you are a more experienced cannabis user, then this ratio is for you! "
