  5. 40:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

40:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

by Care By Design

Care By Design Edibles Capsules 40:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

$80.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

"Need comfort on-the-go? Our full-spectrum CBD 40:1 soft gels offer a simple addition to your wellness routine. Take in the morning with a healthy breakfast to feel calm throughout the day, or before bedtime for a restful night’s sleep. Featuring our newest and most powerful CBD focused ratio, the 40:1 soft gels are perfect for precision dosing. We have formulated this ratio specifically to be minimally psychoactive, making it great for those who have little to no experience with cannabis. Our formula includes minute amounts of THC and THCA, as well as CBDa in order to amplify your CBD wellness. Perfect for soothing temporary stress and promoting wellbeing throughout the day. "

About this brand

Care By Design Logo
Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329