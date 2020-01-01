1:1 Harmony Tablets 100mg 40-pack
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
$80.00MSRP
"Need comfort on-the-go? Our full-spectrum CBD 40:1 soft gels offer a simple addition to your wellness routine. Take in the morning with a healthy breakfast to feel calm throughout the day, or before bedtime for a restful night’s sleep. Featuring our newest and most powerful CBD focused ratio, the 40:1 soft gels are perfect for precision dosing. We have formulated this ratio specifically to be minimally psychoactive, making it great for those who have little to no experience with cannabis. Our formula includes minute amounts of THC and THCA, as well as CBDa in order to amplify your CBD wellness. Perfect for soothing temporary stress and promoting wellbeing throughout the day. "
