  5. 40:1 TINCTURE, 15ML

40:1 TINCTURE, 15ML

by Care By Design

Care By Design Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 40:1 TINCTURE, 15ML

$40.00MSRP

About this product

"Our newest, and most relaxing ratio. The 40:1 tincture is made for all. Containing the most high-quality CBD on the market, it features minor cannabinoids such as CBDa and THCa, a careful selection of terpenes, and a small amount of THC, this ratio is great for relieving occasional stress, promoting overall wellness, and daytime use. This tincture is specifically designed for those who are new to cannabis or are novice users seeking strong CBD relief. Because there is little to no psychoactivity, the 40:1 is a great way to start your CBD journey. Whether you want whole-body relief or need some help in the sleep department, this ratio won’t disappoint."

About this brand

Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329