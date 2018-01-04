Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
8:1 CBD Whole Plant Cannabis Extract Vape Cartridge Fast-acting, smoke free and easy to use relief. 500mg cartridges. Ingredients: 100% Cannabis oil
on January 4th, 2018
Cartridge worked well. Taste was okay. CBD worked immediately. If you get this cartridge and think you are going to get high you wont. This is a 8 to 1 CBD cartridge.
on September 10th, 2017
This licks butt. The one I got might be a dud, but I've had no end of problems. I can't get any pull out of this when it's attached to the battery. I can only get it to sort of work if I only screw it into the battery part-way. The taste is OK, not sure about the effects, perhaps because I'm so uptight after going through all the BS to make it work that I can't notice its relaxation effects, if any. This thing cost $60 for a half-gram cartridge, and it sucks. Not a fan, won't buy again.