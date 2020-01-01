About this product

Experience the fastest way to get that good feeling. Our 8:1 ratio is perfect for quickly calming the mind and body. Easy to carry and even easier to dose, you’ll feel more relaxed and taste the subtle notes of terpenes with every puff. Made from high quality strains grown in the California sun, we extract the CBD oil using a unique method that captures the full array of THC and minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa, as well as terpenes and various bioactive compounds. With a modest amount of THC, this ratio can be helpful for relaxation morning, noon, and night. Designed to help calm your mind and body, the 8:1 cartridge will help meet your needs almost immediately. If you’re an experienced cannabis user, you can enjoy this ratio throughout the day with little to no psychoactivity. As a wellness option, you can’t go wrong using the 8:1 vape cartridge for occasional stress relief.