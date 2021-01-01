 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Elmer's Glue
Hybrid

Elmer's Glue

by Caregiver Brand

Caregiver Brand Cannabis Flower Elmer's Glue

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Elmer's Glue

Elmer's Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Elmer’s Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue) with The White. This strain is potent and provides effects that are happy, uplifting and cerebral. Medical marijuana patients choose Elmer's Glue to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, ADD/ADHD, and insomnia. This strain features aromas of pine and diesel, but tastes sweet and earthy on the exhale. Growers say Elmer's Glue has incredible trichome coverage. 

 

