Hybrid

False Teeth

by Caregiver Brand

Caregiver Brand Cannabis Flower False Teeth

About this product

About this strain

False Teeth

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

False Teeth is another Dungeons Vault Genetics strain with Grandpa's Breath genes. It combines Candyland V2, which is a cross of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple, with the pungent terpenes of Grandpa’s Breath. This indica-dominant hybrid is a prodigious resin producer and emits fruity, earthy sweetness. Although False Teeth yields an average crop, the potent, sticky buds more than make up for its lack of weight. Enjoy this strain into the evening to maximize its relaxing effects.  

